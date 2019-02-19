Snow, Sleet And Freezing Rain: Get Ready For A Treacherous Commute Wednesday

DETROIT - While today will be cold, we are expecting another blast of winter starting Wednesday morning.

AccuWeather forecasters say snow will start falling during rush hour tomorrow morning and then change to sleet and freezing rain. We'll have rain in the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid-30's.

"Snow develops right in the heart of the morning commute. If I had to pick a time, I think it would be between 6 and 8 a.m. when we'll start to see the snow developing," said Meteorologist Dean DeVore. "Most areas will see a coating to an inch or so, but the best chance for a couple of inches of snow more than that to the north and west of Detroit."

The wintry mix will leave roadways and sidewalks slick and icy. Hazardous travel conditions are expected, especially on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties, and from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties.

AccuWeather says every state east of the Mississippi River, and as many as 200 million people, will be impacted by the storm -- roughly 60 percent of the U.S. population.

A major storm will bring snow, rain, ice or a wintry mix to more than 200 million Americans beginning Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday night: https://t.co/lr8ynMdhmA pic.twitter.com/DzZtSz4kdr — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 19, 2019

Here's a look at the forecast from the WWJ Weather Team:

Tuesday -- Decreasing clouds; chilly. High 28. Low 17.

Wednesday -- Some a.m. snow, then periods of snow, sleet, and freezing rain; untreated surfaces will be slippery. High 36. Low 33.

Thursday -- Mostly cloudy. High 39. Low 22.

Friday -- Partial sunshine. High 38. Low 26.

Saturday -- A thick cloud cover. High 45. Low 39.

Sunday -- A couple of rain or snow showers; windy in the afternoon. High 46. Low 29.