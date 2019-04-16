‘Mean Girls’ Inspired Wine Created By Aaron Samuels Is A Thing
Mark this down in the Burn Book as “so fetch”
(99.5 WYCD) -- Calling all "Mean Girls" fans.
Your next wine night is about to get even more fetch.
Now, not only can you wear pink on Wednesdays, but you can also drink it.
Former "Mean Girls" star Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels) is launching a wine brand to celebrate the hit comedy's 15th anniversary.
The actor has partnered with retailer Nocking Point Wine to create two sweet blends dubbed "Wednesday rose" and "I'm a red, duh".
On Wednesday’s in April we drink pink! And if you don’t like rosé, then you can drink the red, duh. (Just kidding, who doesn’t like rosé?) . Check out my new wine collaboration available now at nockingpoint.com as part of their April Taste Makers Club! @nockingpoint . Thanks to my friend @stephenamell for partnering on this venture and bringing this super fetch wine combo to life. Order it now! And have a fabulous #BurnBrunch with your girlfriends and pair it with the delicious recipes from the @burncookbook . Like, we really nailed it. See what we did there?
The rosé of course is inspired by one of the many rules set forth by the Mean Girls (“On Wednesdays we wear pink!” - Karen Smith), while the red wine is modeled after Karen’s Halloween costume (“I’m a mouse...duh!”).
But, it might cost you a pretty penny to snag a sip.
The bottles are available online for $52 per pair.