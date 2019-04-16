‘Mean Girls’ Inspired Wine Created By Aaron Samuels Is A Thing

(99.5 WYCD) -- Calling all "Mean Girls" fans.

Your next wine night is about to get even more fetch.

Now, not only can you wear pink on Wednesdays, but you can also drink it.

Former "Mean Girls" star Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels) is launching a wine brand to celebrate the hit comedy's 15th anniversary.

The actor has partnered with retailer Nocking Point Wine to create two sweet blends dubbed "Wednesday rose" and "I'm a red, duh".

The rosé of course is inspired by one of the many rules set forth by the Mean Girls (“On Wednesdays we wear pink!” - Karen Smith), while the red wine is modeled after Karen’s Halloween costume (“I’m a mouse...duh!”).

But, it might cost you a pretty penny to snag a sip.

The bottles are available online for $52 per pair.