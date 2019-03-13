Heartbreaking Tweet Boosts Doughnut Sales

(99.5 WYCD) -- Forget expensive publicists and high-priced marketing campaigns. A Texas doughnut shop owner's business went from dismal to booming practically overnight after his son posted a heartbreaking plea on Twitter.

After few people showed up to the grand opening of Billy's Doughnuts in Missouri City over the weekend, Billy By -- the owner's son -- tweeted a photo of the empty shop, writing, "My dad is sad 'cause no one's coming to his new donut shop."

My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop -- pic.twitter.com/y5aGB1Acrc — Billy's Donuts (@BillysDonuts) March 9, 2019

The tweet soon went viral, chalking up 320,000 retweets and 730,000 likes.

Twitter picked up Billy's tweet saying, "You donut want to miss out on Billy’s and neither do we! We’ll be there tomorrow morning #LoveTwitter."

You donut want to miss out on Billy’s and neither do we! We’ll be there tomorrow morning --♥️#LoveTwitter https://t.co/NpTAXW4R53 — Twitter (@Twitter) March 10, 2019

The sudden flood of attention created a whole new problem for Billy's dad, however. In a follow-up tweet, By informing the public that his dad's shop had "completely sold out of donuts."