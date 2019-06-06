Sonic Is Selling 99 Cent Mozzarella Sticks Today!
(99.5 WYCD) -- This is not a drill. You can get 20 Mozzarella Sticks for only $5 on Thursday, June 6 at Sonic Drive-In!
All day Thursday, customers can score 4-piece Mozzarella Stick orders for only 99 cents. "Are you READY? Get cheesy with us Thursday, June 6th," the brand wrote on Instagram.
Golden brown, cheesy goodness for 99¢. --️WE REPEAT 99¢!! Swing into SONIC tomorrow, June 6th for a 4 piece of happiness. -- *Tax not included. Includes 4 piece (small) Mozzarella Sticks only. Excludes Combos, Wacky Pack® Kids Meals and any other offers. Limit 5. Only valid on Thursday, June 6, 2019 only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins. TM & © 2019 June America’s Drive-In Brand Properties LLC
According to the site, Sonic breads and fries its signature "melty, real mozzarella cheese" to create a crisp, golden brown outside and ooey gooey inside. Have you had that creamy marinara? It's a dipping essential.
But I should probably forewarn: If you're planning to pick up more than a few orders, there is a limit of 5 per person.