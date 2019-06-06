Sonic Is Selling 99 Cent Mozzarella Sticks Today!

(99.5 WYCD) -- This is not a drill. You can get 20 Mozzarella Sticks for only $5 on Thursday, June 6 at Sonic Drive-In!

All day Thursday, customers can score 4-piece Mozzarella Stick orders for only 99 cents. "Are you READY? Get cheesy with us Thursday, June 6th," the brand wrote on Instagram.

According to the site, Sonic breads and fries its signature "melty, real mozzarella cheese" to create a crisp, golden brown outside and ooey gooey inside. Have you had that creamy marinara? It's a dipping essential.

But I should probably forewarn: If you're planning to pick up more than a few orders, there is a limit of 5 per person.