First Photo Of Tom Hanks As Mister Rogers Will Make Your Heart Happy

(99.5 WYCD) - Get ready to have the biggest smile on your face.

Sony Pictures released the first photo of Tom Hanks in character as Mr. Rogers on Thursday, immediately giving fans around the world a burst of joy.

The Oscar winner, 62, is smiling happily at the camera in a bright red sweater pulled over a buttoned-up shirt and tie over khaki pants — the familiar outfit Fred Rogers is remembered for wearing.

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

Hanks is also sporting gray-dyed hair and eyebrows, making him look even more of a transformation into the beloved TV personality for the untitled Mr. Rogers film.

Sony also revealed the movie will hit theaters Oct. 2019.