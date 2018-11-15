Sour Patch Kids Cereal Is Very Real and Headed To Store Shelves Soon

(99.5 WYCD) -- First there were Reese’s Puffs. Then there were Cookie Crisps. Now there’s Sour Patch Kids cereal.

Yup, that's right. The cereal, morphed from the candy that’s known for being “sour then sweet,” will be sold exclusively in Walmart starting on Dec. 26, according to Today.

The cereal will maintain its signature kid shape and will cost around $4 a box, Bustle reported, adding that the cereal will have a “sour coating and a sweet finish,” much like the beloved candy.

Sour Patch Kids Cereal is confirmed for a Dec. 26 release at Walmart, and everywhere next summer. Crave those crazy...kids? pic.twitter.com/aYnA0Tgqr5 — Cerealously -- (@cerealouslynet) November 14, 2018

According to Thrillist, who was able to taste test the cereal before it’s release, the new breakfast food is “still very much a sugary cereal.”

Sour Patch Cereal will be available nationwide in June 2019 for about $4 a pop.