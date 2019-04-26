Stay At This Giant Potato Airbnb In Idaho

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you have ever seen a giant potato and thought "I'd like to sleep in there," you are in luck!

The original spud from the Big Idaho Potato Truck is now a new hotel destination in Idaho.

According to the Associated Press, the Big Idaho Potato Hotel is six tons, 28 feet long, 12 feet wide and 11.5 feet tall.

The AP says this replica potato traveled the United States for six years on the Idaho Potato Commission’s Great Big Idaho Potato Truck before it was turned into an Airbnb.

According to Airbnb, the rent is $200 per night and is the perfect farm stay for two guests.

"So if you really just wanted to know whats its like to be inside a potato as opposed to have a potato inside you, here's a great opportunity to experience it," said Frank Muir, the Idaho Potato Commission president and CEO.

The Big Idaho Potato Hotel comfortably holds two people, but is not set up for kids. And don't worry, it is fully equipped with air conditioning, so you won't turn into a baked potato when staying the night.

There’s also no TV or WiFi so you can really get a break from civilization.

The potato is all booked up for the rest of April and May, but there are some openings in June if you’re interested in staying there!

You can find reservation details for the potato room here.