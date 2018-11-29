Spice Up Your Christmas Cheer With Some Taco Bell Holiday Merchandise

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) -- You can’t have Christmas without the eggnog, candy canes and...fire sauce?

Taco Bell is ensuring that you won’t be the bland one at your company’s Christmas party with tons of holiday merchandise.

After debuting a line of Thanksgiving-themed sweaters earlier this month, the fast-food chain is selling a variety of sweaters, T-shirts and other gifts sure to get you in the holiday — and Chalupa — spirit this season.

*Adds sweaters to holiday wish list*

Get the @TipsyElves x Taco Bell Holiday Sweaters before they’re gone. https://t.co/tErORYqTj5 pic.twitter.com/7ENJ5mbJmi — Taco Bell (@tacobell) November 29, 2018

One sweater features Santa and his sleigh, guided by tacos; another has a Christmas tree adorned with tacos.

Of the three T-shirts to choose from (priced at $25 each), one says, “’Tis the Season to be Saucy” while another says, “Gather Round the Fire Sauce.”

If the pajamas or T-shirts weren't enough, Taco Bell also has sweatpants, socks, and a pillow for sale, all hot sauce themed.

Give them something to taco bout this holiday season!

You can snag Taco Bell’s holiday line on their website.