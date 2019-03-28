Man Shares 'St. Louis Secret' To Ordering Bagels, Prompts Outrage On Twitter: 'You Should Be Ashamed'

(99.5 WYCD) -- Some “secrets” should stay secrets, according to Twitter.

A Midwest man who brought his coworkers bagels sliced like bread is getting an earful from social media and New Yorkers.

Alex Krautmann on Monday tweeted a photo of his Panera purchase and called the vertical slices “the St. Louis secret.”

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

The “secret” way didn’t appear to be a hit among social media users, however.

“Were you immediately fired?” one user wrote. While another man said, “you should be ashamed of yourself.”

“As an avid defender of St. Louis but a resident of NYC...this is horrible where is your respect for the bagels!?” another person said.

Another tweet read, “Is the goal of every ‘St. Louis Style’ simply to ruin another city's signature food?”

“St. Louis: We slice bagels. We roll pizza into balls. Steaks go in a blender,” a tweet read.

New York City’s chief of detectives Dermot Shea thanked posters for reporting “this crime.” He wrote it would never happen in New York.

Novelist James Patterson even joked that he'd found the inspiration for his next "true crime" story.

Thank you for reporting this crime, but we only serve New York City, where this would NEVER happen. https://t.co/dNCyX56svk — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 27, 2019

Krautmann pointed out it creates more slices and more surface area for cream cheese. He wrote the few remaining slices make nice bagel chips with hummus.

Panera told Krautmann the bagels “are on us” next time and they’ll be sliced however he’d like.