Stalker Arrested Sleeping In Taylor Swift’s Bed

Taylor Swift is dealing with yet another stalker problem. A 22-year-old Florida man named Roger Alvarado was busted in New York Friday after allegedly breaking into the singer’s SoHo townhouse using a ladder.

Cops caught Alvarado after responding to a report of a burglary at the home, which Taylor bought a few months ago, but wasn’t living in. Inside they found Alvarado sleeping in Taylor’s bed, with sources saying he also used the singer’s shower.

He has been charged with felony stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. Back in February, an order of protection was taken out on Alvarado after he threw a shovel through Taylor’s front door.

Source: New York Post