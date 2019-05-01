Starbucks Rolls Out Summer Menu With Hot Pink Dragon Drink

(99.5 WYCD) -- Step aside, pink drink!

Starbucks just introduced a fruity, bright pink drink perfect for summer — and it’s totally Instagram-worthy.

The “Dragon Drink” is a combination of fruit juice with mango and dragonfruit flavors. Starting on Tuesday, the drink will join the permanent menu at all Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Also added to the permanent menu are the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino. The frappuccinos make their return alongside the famous S'mores Frappuccino. The drink, which the company says is inspired by the "nostalgic summer experience of roasting s'mores" is back for a limited time in the United States and Canada.

The coffee company also rolled out two new food items: a grilled cheese -- with a three-cheese blend inside sourdough bread -- and a black bean veggie wrap -- with black beans, salsa and mixed veggies. The grilled cheese will be a permanent menu item, but the wrap will be available for a limited time.