Rejoice! Starbucks Is Bringing Back Summer Classic S'Mores Frappuccino

(99.5 WYCD) -- It feels like summer at Starbucks!

The coffee giant is bringing back it's summer classic, the S'mores Frappuccino!

The drink is slated to make a splash at stores in the US and Canada on Tuesday, April 30!

The drink is made with marshmallow-infused whipped cream and milk chocolate sauce, and a creamy blend of coffee, milk and ice. “It’s finished off with more marshmallow whipped cream and a delicious graham cracker crumble,” according to Starbucks.

Or simply put, it's a S'mores treat without the fire!

The S’mores Frappuccino is “inspired by the nostalgic summer experience of roasting s’mores over the crackling campfire.”

The S'mores Frap, which debuted back in 2015, is back by popular demand after customers expressed anger that it was discontinued the last summer season.