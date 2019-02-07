Starbucks Is Serving A Tasty Cherry-Flavored Mocha For Valentine's Day
February 7, 2019
Perhaps a Valentine Day coffee date with your sweetie is in order. Starbucks is going to sweeten up your Valentine's Day. For the most romantic day of the year the beloved Cherry Mocha is returning for a limited time run.
The very tasty chocolate-cherry flavor combo will be available at Starbucks locations across the country beginning Valentine's Day.
Cherry, chocolate and coffee! How can this not be a good thing?