Steve Carell, ‘Office’ Creator Reunite For Netflix Workplace Comedy ‘Space Force’

(99.5 WYCD) -- Steve Carell and Greg Daniels are reuniting — but not to reboot “The Office.” The star of the workplace comedy and the creator of said workplace comedy are reteaming to bring you a new workplace comedy for Netflix called “Space Force.”

Per the project’s official logline, “Space Force” is a “workplace comedy centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services…Space Force.”

Yes, they’re talking about that Space Force, created by President Trump.

A teaser, released by Netflix on Wednesday, offers a closer look at what to expect from Space Force: "The goal of the new branch is to 'defend satellites from attack' and 'perform other space-related tasks'…or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out." (Watch it, below.)

Video of Space Force | Announcement [HD] | Netflix

An episode count and premiere date will be announced at a later time.

This marks the second regular TV role that Carell has lined up in the past few months. He previously signed on as the male lead in the untitled Apple morning show drama opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Carell is well-known for playing Michael Scott over seven seasons on “The Office,” though he has been focusing on film for the past several years. He recently starred in awards contender “Vice” as Donald Rumsfeld, as well as “Welcome to Marwen” and “Beautiful Boy.”