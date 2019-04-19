Steve Yzerman, Steve Yzerman Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Red Wings GM, Detroit Red Wings, Steve Yzerman Detroit

Is Yzerman Coming Back To Detroit? Red Wings Hold Press Conference Today

April 19, 2019
Is Steve Yzerman coming back to Detroit?

The Red Wings have called a press conference for 3 p.m. Friday at Little Caesars Arena.

Team Owner Chris Ilitch, current General Manager Ken Holland and Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman are all expected in attendance. 

According to TSN's Gord Miller, Yzerman will be named GM while Holland will named as senior vice president.

When Yzerman stepped down as GM of the Tampa Bay Lightning in September, it was reported that he told the team he would be "going home to Detroit." Looks like that rumor might have been true.

