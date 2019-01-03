'Stranger Things' Season 3 Gets Release Date

(99.5 WYCD) -- It’s going to be an explosive Fourth of July for fans of “Stranger Things.”

The premiere date for the long-awaited third season of the hit Netflix sci-fi show was finally announced as July 4 — a whopping year and nine months after Season 2 kicked off on Oct. 27, 2017.

In an interesting twist, the spooky series that follows a group of young friends as both real-life and supernatural forces wreak havoc on their fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana will be set during the summer this time as opposed to fall and winter like the past two seasons.

The trailer for the upcoming season, released at midnight on New Year’s Eve, begins with a faux broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with the late TV host helping count down to 1985. Fireworks then go off, and the screen reads, “One summer can change everything…,” before the new premiere date is revealed.