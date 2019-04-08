Stressed? New Study Says You Simply Need A 20-Minute ‘Nature Pill’

(99.5 WYCD) -- Stressed out? A new study reports that twenty to thirty minutes outside can lower cortisol levels and reduce stress.

You don't even need to go outside for twenty minutes straight to get your "nature pill." You can break up your time in five or ten-minute increments as long as you are outside in a place that makes you feel connected to nature.

There are some rules; no hard exercise during your time outdoors and you must stay off your electronic devices! After twenty minutes, cortisol levels can drop to their lowest rates and the benefits continue long after returning to the office or school.

Do you try to make time to go outside? Does it help decrease your stress?