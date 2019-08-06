Stroh Brewery Detroit To Debut Detroit Brewed Lager
Beer Lovers are gonna love this. Stroh Brewery Co and Brew Detroit will be debuting their new Detroit Lager Tuesday night at the Detroit City FC game.
The low-alcohol beer is set to release in stores and bars starting Aug. 12.
Stroh's is a part of Detroit’s history, so it’s important that we uphold the values of the city and continue to make a positive contribution to the community says Rachel Keeton, Stroh’s associate brand manager. "Working with local people and businesses to create Detroit Lager, has been a a true collaboration that symbolizes our desire play a meaningful role in Detroit’s future.”
