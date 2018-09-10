Subway $5 Footlong Is Reportedly Going Away

(99.5 WYCD) - Rember this famous Subway Restaraunt $5 Footlong jingle?

Now forget about it because the iconic sandwich may no longer be at your local restaurant.

Subway CEO Trevor Haynes told USA Today that starting this month, each Subway franchise can decide whether or not it wants to have any $5 footlong deals.

When the sandwich chain announced in December that it would be bringing back a new take on the deal, charging $4.99 rather than $5 for a footlong sandwich, it was met with mixed reactions. At the time, 400 angry franchisees signed a petition in protest, saying that the company's strategy for discounting was eating into already-slim profit margins.

Some locations will have the deal — perhaps for a limited number of sandwich selections, and only on select days of the week. Other Subways will decide to launch different kinds of specials, like the $3.99 six-inch sub deal that’s currently available at Subway locations in San Francisco.