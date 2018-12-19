Survey Reveals America’s Favorite Christmas Song To Sing In The Car

(99.5 WYCD) -- As families take to the roads in droves over the festive few months, a new study about holiday travel examined the most common shenanigans that go on during holiday car rides.

If you thought your bunch was the only one that jammed out in the car, you might be surprised to hear that two thirds of families (67 percent) frequently sing together in the car while traveling.

Bobby Helms’ 1957 classic “Jingle Bell Rock” emerged as the song drivers and passengers sing along to most commonly (37 percent).

Other notable hits Americans enjoy caroling in the car include classic singalongs such as “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer”, and “I Wish You A Merry Christmas”.