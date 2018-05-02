Sweden Just Fessed Up About Their Meatballs And We're Shook

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) You might need to sit down after the nation of Sweden just made a startling confession about their most famous dish.

Swedish meatballs are not really from Sweden.

The official Twitter account for Sweden posted on Tuesday that the bite-sized, gravy covered meal, purchased by nearly every IKEA shopper, actually originated 1,600 miles south of Scandinavia.

Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century. Let's stick to the facts! pic.twitter.com/JuTDEjq9MM — Sweden.se (@swedense) April 28, 2018

King Charles XII brought the recipe back from Turkey in the early 18th century. Even the idea for the gravy came from there.

The tweet was met with a mixture of surprise and outright disbelief, but one Internet sleuth found evidence from an old cookbook that backed the claim:

Looked closer at Sw. cookbooks and found "A Turkish Meat-Dish" in the 1737 Swedish ed. of Susanna Eger(in)'s "Leipziger Kochbuch". It's finely chopped veal with onions, salt and pepper, grilled on skewers. Served with a sweet-sour wine-based sauce.https://t.co/jPu7z8vXIB — Peter Isotalo (@PeterIsotalo) May 1, 2018

The Sweden.se Twitter feed is run by the Swedish Institute, a public agency that promotes the nation.