Taco Bell Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos Today

Free Taco. YES...Golden State may have lost the NBA Finals, but their Game 2 victory in Toronto earlier this month earned everyone a light lunch.

It's Taco Bell's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" and a free Doritos Locos Tacos is yours today (Tuesday) if you show up at participating locations between 2 and 6 pm.

The Raptors took the trophy in six games over the defending champ Warriors, bringing the title to Canada for the first time.

What is your favorite taco?