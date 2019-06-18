Photo credit Joshua Blanchard

Taco Bell Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos Today

June 18, 2019

Free Taco. YES...Golden State may have lost the NBA Finals, but their Game 2 victory in Toronto earlier this month earned everyone a light lunch.

It's Taco Bell's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" and a free Doritos Locos Tacos is yours today (Tuesday) if you show up at participating locations between 2 and 6 pm.

The Raptors took the trophy in six games over the defending champ Warriors, bringing the title to Canada for the first time.

What is your favorite taco?

Tags: 
Taco Bell Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos Today

Recent Podcast Audio
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To John Rich WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk To Eddie Montgomerey WYCDFM: On-Demand
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. - Rob and Holly talk to the inspiration behind the movie WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Get An Update On Lil Grey From The Howell Nature Center WYCDFM: On-Demand
Chuck, Rachael, And Grunwald Talk With Kelsea Ballerini WYCDFM: On-Demand
Rachael And Grunwald Talk With Lady Antebellum On Their New Single WYCDFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes