Taco Bell's Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries Look SO GOOD

There are four new items on the Taco Bell menu and they're all based on the french fry, and one that stands out above all the rest is their take on the classic Buffalo Chicken Nachos.

The nachos are made with shredded chicken, sour cream, nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and pico de gallo and if you're on the go, you can order it in burrito form for $2.99.

Taco Bell is also testing Buffalo Chicken Nachos Fries in different variations across the country.