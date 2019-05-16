Taco Bell Is Opening A Hotel And Resort

(99.5 WYCD) -- Picture yourself on summer vacation: fully relaxed, laying out by the pool, sipping on…a Mountain Dew Baja Blast?

That dream could become a reality at The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort, which is coming to Palm Springs this summer.

According to Taco Bell, the hotel will offer several unique menu items that will only be available at the hotel. It will only be open for a limited time, however.

"Get ready for ‘Bell’hops and Baja Blasts, fire sauce and sauce packet floaties, because the Taco Bell Hotel is coming and will give fans an unexpected and unforgettable trip of a lifetime," reps for the chain said in a press release obtained by Fox News.

“From check-in to check-out, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort reimagines what a hotel stay can be, unveiling a destination inspired by tacos and fueled by fans. Everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist, making this the flavor-filled getaway of 2019," the statement continued.

The hotel and resort will also reportedly feature a “not-to-miss gift shop,” which will offer exclusive apparel. There will also be an onsite salon which will offer Taco Bell-inspired nail art and hairstyles options.

Reservations will open in June, and guests can start checking in Aug. 9.