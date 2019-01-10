Taco Bell Is Putting Up a Billboard That Dispenses Unlimited Nacho Cheese

(99.5 WYCD) -- Cheese can make almost anything better and thanks to a new promotion by Taco Bell, you can add nacho cheese to whatever you want.

The company is putting up a billboard that dispenses an unlimited supply of the melted, yellow cheese.

There's just one catch. We have to cross the Canadian border and head to Toronto.

According to the Toronto Sun, on Jan. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., on a first come, first serve basis you'll find it at 482 Queen Street West – right next to the city’s main Taco Bell location.

As yet, there are no photos of the new sign, which Taco Bell is calling the "Cheesiest Billboard," but in a press release, the company invited fans to bring whatever they want to put cheese on top of, from salads to sandwiches to fruit.

It's all to promote the chain's new Nacho Cheese Naked Chicken Chalupa, a crispy marinated chicken shell stuffed with nacho cheese.

The release also states, "Kicking off the year with a Nacho cheese-dispensing billboard means that 2019 will be as crazy as ever for us. Plus, our fans know it’s impossible to deny the appeal of warm, gooey, zesty nacho cheese, and we couldn't agree more. Nacho cheese will be the perfect addition to the Naked Chicken Chalupa, already a fan-favorite."

Keep your eyes on social media on the 19th because there are sure to be lots of nacho cheese-filled posts.