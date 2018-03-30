Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Leaving Soon

(99.5 WYCD) If you're a fan of those Nach Fries from Taco Bell you better hurry up and order some more. Taco Bell has announced that they will only be stores about a week longer.

The fries were the restaurant's most popular dish in a while. So popular that their "limited time" run was extended to meet the demand from the public.

So now, Taco Bell is holding true to it's promise that the fries are indeed around for a limited time, and when they're coming back is still a mystery.

A rep for Taco Bell gave a possible hint on the return saying, "you can expect to be able to stuff them into your Crunchwraps and burritos sometime this summer."