Taco Bell voted best Mexican restaurant in the country

(99.5 WYCD) - Grab your Nacho Fries and Cheesy Gordita Crunch. Taco Bell has claimed the top spot among Mexican-style restaurants, according to one survey.

The popular fast food joint was named America's best Mexican restaurant by Harris Poll, besting Moe's, which held the title last year. Chipotle made the top spot in 2016.

Choices also included Baja Fresh, Del Taco and Qdoba. The poll surveyed more than 77,000 customers in the U.S. on more than 3,000 brands to find which companies are the favorites among consumers.

Taco Bell's release of Nacho Fries became the company's most successful product launch ever.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell became the fourth largest fast-food joint, eclipsing Burger King. The company remains behind McDonald's, Starbucks and Subway.

The Harris Poll also ranked Five Guys Burgers & Fries as the best burger restaurant, Krispy Kreme as best coffee shop, Kohl's as the best department store, TJ Maxx Stores as best off-price retailer and Courtyard Marriott as best upscale hotel.

You can see the full list here.