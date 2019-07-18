Trick Or Treat? Target Is Already Selling Halloween Decorations

(WYCD) -- The weather says it's still summer, the calendar says it's still summer, but Target says it's fall.

If you're someone with Halloween decorations already on the brain, you'll be happy to know that Target's popular "Hyde and Eek" collection is here.

The seasonal boutique is stocked with indoor and outdoor decor, costumes, and treats.

Most of the collection is available online for pre-order. Though certain products are listed as "coming soon" and list a ship date of September 8.

Check out Target's collection here