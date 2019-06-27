Target Is Bringing Back Extra Discount For Teachers

While school’s out for the summer for most students and teachers, Target is already thinking ahead to next year.

Starting July 13, Target is giving educators 15% off on school supplies, clothes and other back-to-school essentials.

That includes everything from the basic classroom needs to cleaning supplies and even playground equipment.

Teachers need to get the coupon emailed to them and have a school ID when checking out.

To sign up for an educators discount go to Target.com/teacherprep.

The offer is valid until July 20.