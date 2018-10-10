Taylor Swift and Kane Brown Win Big at AMAs

The 2018 American Music Awards opened last night with the first awards show performance in three years from Taylor Swift. And she went on to win BIG and breaking a record while at it.

Swift, was nominated for four of the top awards at the show, including: Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Pop/Rock Album (for reputation) and Favorite Tour (for her smash reputation Stadium Tour). She took home Favorite Pop/Rock Album and Favorite Tour along with Artist of the Year, breaking the record for most AMAs won by a female.

During her acceptance speech Taylor said, “This award and every single award given out tonight were voted on by the people, and you know what else is voted on by the people is the midterm elections on November 6th. Get out and vote.”

Kane Brown also made his mark, taking home three out of the five country awards, including Favorite Country Album for his self-titled debut, Favorite Country Song for “Heaven,” and Favorite Country Male Artist.

Carrie Underwood picked up yet another AMA honor, nabbing Favorite Country Female Artist for a fifth straight year, bringing her total AMA wins to 13. She was also the only country artist to perform on the show, treating the audience to a performance of her "Cry Pretty" track "Spinning Bottles." Finally, Florida Georgia Line earned the trophy for Favorite Country Duo/Group.