Taylor Swift Holds Moment Of Silence For Aretha Franklin At Detroit Show [VIDEO]

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) - Taylor Swift held a moment of silence in honor the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, during her Reputation Stadium Tour stop at Ford Field Tuesday night.

"Detroit, last week we lost an irreplaceable force," Swift told the audience of 50,000. "Aretha Franklin did so much for music. She did so much for women's rights. She did so much for civil rights."

With a starry scene on the video screens behind her, the pop superstar asked for the moment of silence to "reflect on our love and respect for her and everything that she did in her life."

The stadium darkened, and for approximately 60 seconds, it was nearly silent.

"She was one of those people where no matter what you said, no matter what glowing, positive thing you said about her, it would be an understatement. Words could never, ever describe how many things she did in her lifetime that made our world a better place. And this is her home," she added before the lights lowered.

"We love you, Aretha," Swift said when the moment of silence concluded.

Swift's Detroit visit came as the Queen of Soul continues to be memorialized in her hometown: Three days of public viewings started Tuesday, and Franklin's funeral will be Friday.