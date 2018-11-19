Taylor Swift Leaves Big Machine, Say Goodbye To The Country Comeback

(99.5 WYCD) -- Taylor Swift is officially off the market… the free agent market.

After her contract expired with Big Machine less than a month ago, Taylor Swift has officially signed with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records. The deal marks the first time the singer has switched labels in 13 years — the singer has released all six of her albums through Big Machine, including 2017’s Reputation.

Since signing with Big Machine when she was just 15, Swift has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and earned 10 Grammys. The Nashville-based Big Machine has kept a steady focus on country artists, such as Florida Georgia Line and Reba McEntire. Republic, meanwhile, specializes in more pop-oriented acts, boasting a roster of Drake, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Florence and the Machine, and Post Malone.

She posted the following series of photos, including one alongside Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge and Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman, to her social media accounts. The message reads:

I’m ecstatic to announce that my musical home will be Republic Records and Universal Music Group. Over the years, Sir Lucian Grainge and Monte Lipman have been such incredible partners. It’s so thrilling to me that they, and the UMG team, will be my label family moving forward. It’s also incredibly exciting to know that I own all of my master recordings that I make from now on. It’s really important to me to see eye to eye with a label regarding the future of our industry. I feel so motivated by new opportunities created by the streaming world and the ever-changing landscape of our industry… I also feel strongly that streaming was founded on and continues to thrive based on the magic created by artists, writers, and producers.

There was one condition that meant more to me than any other deal point. As part of my new contract with Universal Music Group, I asked that any sale of their Spotify shares result in a distribution of money to their artist, non-recoupable. They have generously agreed to this, at what they believe will be much better terms and paid out previously by other major labels. I see this is a sign that we are headed toward positive change for creators – a goal I’m never going to stop trying to help achieve, inwhatever ways I can. I’m so happy to have Sir Lucian Grainge as a partner in these efforts.

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Scott Borchetta for believing in me as a 14-year-old and for guiding me through over a decade of work that I will always be so proud of. I’m extremely grateful to get to do what I love, especially with the people I’ve been fortunate enough to work with. The best thing I’ve been lucky enough to receive is the dedication, trust, and loyalty of the fans who have cared about the words and melodies I’ve written. My biggest goal moving forward is to make you proud. I’m so excited. I can’t wait to show you what I’m making next.