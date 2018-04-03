Taylor Swift Performs Secret Set At Nashville's Bluebird Cafe

By Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) Taylor Swift surprised fans at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe over the weekend by performing a secret set.

Swift joined country songwriter Craig Wiseman on stage for an acoustic performance, The Tennessean reports.

Swift was first noticed while performing at the Bluebird Cafe by Big Machine Label Group's Scott Borchetta when she was an 8th grader. He offered her a record deal.

“I think any songwriter in town would echo my sentiments and say that this is kind of the only place where this exists ― this particular place where you get to come and hear the writer’s take on the songs they’ve put out into the world,” Swift said, according to the Tennessean.

Taylor at the Bluebird Cafe



2004 vs. 2018 pic.twitter.com/GIx7iuyKm2 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftDailyNews) April 1, 2018

Now over a decade later and numerous number one songs, she returned for what's rumored to be part of the Bluebird Cafe's 35th Anniversary.

The Tennessean reports Swift took the stage and talked to the audience about her early days, when she moved to Nashville at just 14 to learn more about songwriting. The singer played "Shake It Off" and "Better Man," the Grammy-nominated song she wrote for Little Big Town.

Swift reportedly closed her surprise performance with a song she said Wiseman did not "get" when she first wrote it at 17. The pop star said that after Wiseman told her he didn't get it, the two worked on another song instead, but when Swift when home, she finished writing the original song.

"This is the song I almost wrote with Craig Wiseman," Swift told the crowd. "It's called 'Love Story.'"

"Love Story" became an eight-time platinum hit.

Check out what was shared from her performance by some of the attendees.

Taylor Swift went to the Bluebird Cafe and performing "Better Man" tonight. pic.twitter.com/v154C4GcdX — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) April 1, 2018

Taylor Swift singing Shake It Off, one of her biggest hits at the place where she got discovered is the greatest thing I’ve seen today! ---- pic.twitter.com/5P6sZJYG8w — nico (@taylorsnewrep) April 1, 2018