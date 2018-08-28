The stage is set for Taylor Swift! Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s show…

(99.5 WYCD) - Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour finally hits Ford Field tonight.

Preparations have been going on for days ahead of the show that some 60,000 fans will attend.

So everything it’s happened at Detroit #repTourDetroit pic.twitter.com/poDihFEagU — reputation Stadium Tour (@repTourTS) August 28, 2018

If you're heading to the big concert tonight, here are some things to know:

Timeline:

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Show starts at 7 p.m.

Concert ends at approximately 11 p.m.

Tickets:

There are still tickets available to the concert, according to Ticketmaster. Prices range from $122-$360. More here.

Openers:

Before your arrival in Taylor Land, be prepared to make a pitstop in Havana ooh na na with Camila Cabello, and watch Charli XCX be the pop queen she is.

Bags:

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be strictly enforced. For more on that policy, click here.

Don't forget - We are enforcing the Clear Bag Policy for #repTourDetroit tomorrow!



More info ➡️ https://t.co/HoLSfCz31D pic.twitter.com/E82CKYfFzL — Ford Field (@fordfield) August 27, 2018

Banner and Sign Policy:

Signs should not exceed 30” x 30” in size

No battery operated signs will be permitted into the stadium

Ford Field reserves the right to reject any sign or flag

Camera Policy:

Small personal cameras are allowed

GoPro/video cameras of any type are not allowed

No selfie sticks, tripods or monopods

Camera bags and cases are not allowed

Any camera with a detachable lens longer than 5” is not allowed

Parking/Transportation

Parking will be $25 in all Ford Field controlled lots. Click here for more parking info

The Detroit People Mover: Please click here for an interactive People Mover transportation map

Ford Field is located at 2000 Brush St, just south of I-75 (Fisher Freeway) and directly across Brush St from Comerica Park. Please be sure to check out some alternative routes to get to Ford Field, along with the traffic updates.

Drop-off/Pick-up areas:

A designated drop-off and pick-up area is available on Witherell Street between Adams and Montcalm streets. Ticketed guests can enter and exit the stadium at Gate A or B. Cars can stage in this area after 9:30pm but are not allowed to park.

Vehicles unattended without a driver will be ticketed and towed.

Click here to view the Ford Field Drop-Off Pick Up Map