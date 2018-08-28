The stage is set for Taylor Swift! Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s show…
August 28, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) - Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour finally hits Ford Field tonight.
Preparations have been going on for days ahead of the show that some 60,000 fans will attend.
The trucks are there! #repTourDetroit @fordfield
So everything it's happened at Detroit #repTourDetroit
If you're heading to the big concert tonight, here are some things to know:
Timeline:
- Gates open at 5 p.m.
- Show starts at 7 p.m.
- Concert ends at approximately 11 p.m.
Tickets:
- There are still tickets available to the concert, according to Ticketmaster. Prices range from $122-$360. More here.
Openers:
- Before your arrival in Taylor Land, be prepared to make a pitstop in Havana ooh na na with Camila Cabello, and watch Charli XCX be the pop queen she is.
Bags:
- The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be strictly enforced. For more on that policy, click here.
Don't forget - We are enforcing the Clear Bag Policy for #repTourDetroit tomorrow!
More info
- Signs should not exceed 30” x 30” in size
- No battery operated signs will be permitted into the stadium
- Ford Field reserves the right to reject any sign or flag
Camera Policy:
- Small personal cameras are allowed
- GoPro/video cameras of any type are not allowed
- No selfie sticks, tripods or monopods
- Camera bags and cases are not allowed
- Any camera with a detachable lens longer than 5” is not allowed
Parking/Transportation
- Parking will be $25 in all Ford Field controlled lots. Click here for more parking info
- The Detroit People Mover: Please click here for an interactive People Mover transportation map
- Ford Field is located at 2000 Brush St, just south of I-75 (Fisher Freeway) and directly across Brush St from Comerica Park. Please be sure to check out some alternative routes to get to Ford Field, along with the traffic updates.
Drop-off/Pick-up areas:
- A designated drop-off and pick-up area is available on Witherell Street between Adams and Montcalm streets. Ticketed guests can enter and exit the stadium at Gate A or B. Cars can stage in this area after 9:30pm but are not allowed to park.
- Vehicles unattended without a driver will be ticketed and towed.