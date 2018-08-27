Going to 'Reputation' Tour Detroit? Here's a Peek at Taylor Swift's Setlist

(99.5 WYCD) - Taylor Swift's Reputation tour is ready to invade Detroit.

Taylor, alongside Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, will be performing at Ford Field Tuesday, Aug. 28. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

The old Taylor "may be dead," but the set list had PLENTY of Taylor's old hits, which should appeal to her country fans. Her tour included newer songs like "...Ready For It?," "Delicate," and "End Game."

Additionally, she performed her "classic" tracks like: "Shake It Off," "Should Have Said No," and "Love Story," according to several concertgoers.

Taylor recently headlined Nissan Stadium in her hometown of Nashville for the first time, recalling her memories of coming to Nashville

“I moved to Nashville when I was 13. I remember my first memories of this stadium was when my mom and I got tickets to CMA Fest. We were watching CMA Fest and we were watching everyone play in the stadium. I just remember thinking, ‘That’s the biggest place anyone could play.’ It was incomprehensible to me that anyone would ever play in that stadium because it’s just such a massive place to play. Then years later I was lucky enough to actually play a 15-20 minute set at CMA Fest in this stadium. I was like, ‘that’s it, that’s the peak, that’s the best it’s ever gonna get.’

“So tonight is the first time I’m headlining this stadium and I’m so ready for you guys. You have no idea. This means so much to me. It means so much to my family, my friends—this is our hometown show. We appreciate you so much for being here and allowing us to get to play this massive gorgeous stadium.”

Taylor even went all the way back for a very special edition of “Tim McGraw”.

The singer’s very first single is seldom in the setlist on her Reputation tour, but you have to make an exception when the namesake is in the building. Swift went back to the beginning and brought out both Tim McGraw and Faith Hill for the song’s performance.

Taylor has become a pro at city-specific guest stars. Swift packed her 1989 tour with them, and they keep popping up across the Reputation tour. For example, this duet with Bryan Adams from earlier in the month.

Who do you think could be a guest at her show Tuesday?

See the setlist for her Reputation show below.

1. …Ready For It?

2. I Did Something Bad

3. Gorgeous

4. Style

5. Love Story

6. You Belong With Me

7. Look What You Made Me Do

8. End Game

9. King Of My Heart

10. Delicate

11. Shake It Off (with special gusts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX)

12. Dancing With Our Hands Tied (Acoustic on guitar)

13. All Too Well (Acoustic on guitar)

14. Blank Space

15. Dress

16. Bad Blood

17. Should’ve Said No

18. Don’t Blame Me

19. Long Live (On piano)

20. New Year’s Day (On piano)

21. Getaway Car

22. Call It What You Want

23. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

24. This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things