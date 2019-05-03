Teen Asks Wrong Girl To Prom In Now-Viral Video

(99.5 WYCD) -- A teen in Nevada went to the home of the young lady that he wanted to ask to prom.

He was all set to perform what the teens call a "promposal."

Promposal is a creative way of asking someone to prom much like a marriage proposal.

The teen arrived at the young lady's home only to realize he was at the wrong home.

He doesn't realize it until she opens the door and is excited.

The video of the promposal has now gone viral.