TGI Fridays Launches All-Day Happy Hour

TGI Fridays have launched a game changer of a deal.

The restaurant chain restaurant is going with an all-day happy hour menu priced at just five bucks per item. Instead of dollar-priced drinks, though, they're going with an all-day happy hour menu priced at just five bucks per item.

Its Fridays Five menu will be available all day, every day at participating locations, according to the company.

The Fridays Five menu includes:

Cocktails: Shimmering Diva; Frozen Blue Hawaiian; Fridays Long Island Tea; Fridays ‘Rita. All are new to the menu, the news release said.

Wine: 6-ounce Cupcake Rosé or Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon.

Beer: 16-ounce Leinenkugel Summer Shandy and 16-ounce light drafts

Appetizers: Boneless wings, Cheeseburger sliders, giant onion rings, warm pretzels and chicken quesadillas.

In addition to the Fridays Five menu, TGI Fridays have limited time menu items for summer, including a couple of combustible cocktails: Flaming Frozen Lava Flow and the Flaming Mai Tai.