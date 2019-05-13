High Alert For Coffee Lovers! Know Your Limit

(99.5 WYCD) -- If you need a pot of Joe to get through the day, you might want to dial it back. Turns out, there is a limit when it comes to coffee consumption.

Research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reveals that six or more cups of Java ups the risk of a heart ailment by up to 22 percent.

The study marks the first time scientists have attached a cup number limit that notes when damage could start setting in.

"Coffee is the most commonly consumed stimulant in the world - it wakes us up, boosts our energy and helps us focus - but people are always asking 'How much caffeine is too much?'," asks Dr. Elina Hypponen of the Australian Centre for Precision Health.