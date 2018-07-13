Blockbuster Is One Store Away From Being Extinct In US

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) - It's one step closer to the end of an era.

Alaska's last two Blockbuster video stores are calling it quits, leaving just one store open in the U.S.

The stores in Anchorage and Fairbanks will close for rentals after Sunday night and reopen Tuesday for video liquidation sales through the end of August, said Kevin Daymude, general manager of Blockbuster Alaska.

The closures come just two months after the host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" sent a jockstrap worn by Russell Crowe in the 2005 movie "Cinderella Man" and other items to the Anchorage store, which displayed it in an effort to ramp up business.

The closures mean there will only be one more Blockbuster in the US.

If you want to take a stroll down memory lane, you'll have to go to Bend, Oregon, home of the last Blockbuster remaining... for now.

