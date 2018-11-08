There's More To Morgan Wallen's Mullet Than You Think

(99.5 WYCD) -- Morgan Wallen's mullet is a thing of beauty, and he said he's not afraid to let his country roots show. Until recently, he'd kept those roots tamed by a more contemporary hairstyle.

In 2018 Wallen has been #MulletStrong, with a '90s mustache added to round out his country boy charm. It's a look that recalls all the Joes. "I got a lot of Joe Diffie, Joe Dirt," he says laughing and fully appreciating the good and bad comments he gets. Check out the video from Taste Of Country below.