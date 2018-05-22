These Are The Worst Hours Traffic Hours During Memorial Day Weekend

Planning on hitting the road for Memorial Day? You might encounter a major traffic headache.

But it can be avoided!

Navigation app Waze released predictions for the worst times to drive for the long weekend.

By analyzing data from 2017, Waze found the worst two-hour periods of traffic each day over five days of Memorial Day Weekend. They are:

Friday, May 25 from 3-5pm

Saturday, May 26: 12-2 p.m.

Sunday, May 27: 1-3 p.m.

Monday, May 28: 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 29: 3-5 p.m.

Yes, even after the weekend is over, people are still going home and thus, creating a mess on the roads.

Waze found most people are heading to the beach, weather permitting, or to hit the stores.

So if you're hitting the road for the holiday weekend, now you know when you should leave - and when to pump the brakes.