These Country Stars Rocked Some Great Ugly Sweaters For Christmas

Sweater weather, the best time of the year.

December 27, 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- Aside from the tree & the lights, hot cocoa and snow, the best thing about the holidays? UGLY. CHRISTMAS. SWEATERS.

Turns out some of our favorite artists have some great ones!

Luke Combs

Jake Owen

Edgar Boogie, Brett Eldredge's dog

Wanna order room service? We could stay in bed all day!

A post shared by Edgar Boogie (@edgarboogie) on

Jason & Brittany Aldean

Ugly Sweater Party, Here We Come!!--

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

And we can't forget his holiday merch...

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett

First of many Christmas parties with the fam-- Also, the party was at an airplane hangar-- for all the people wondering why we are standing in front of a Jet

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

