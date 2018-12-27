These Country Stars Rocked Some Great Ugly Sweaters For Christmas
Sweater weather, the best time of the year.
(99.5 WYCD) -- Aside from the tree & the lights, hot cocoa and snow, the best thing about the holidays? UGLY. CHRISTMAS. SWEATERS.
Turns out some of our favorite artists have some great ones!
Luke Combs
every party is an ugly sweater party this time of year ------♥️ pic.twitter.com/TzEnUKVOHz— NICOLE HOCKING ✨ (@nicohocking) December 20, 2018
Jake Owen
Y'all... Check out this Ugly Christmas Sweater (featuring the Doughboy!) available today only from @Pillsbury! Head to https://t.co/xxx0HXeaPo to learn how you can get one of your very own. Now, excuse me while I go bake some cinnamon rolls. #ad #Pillsbury pic.twitter.com/yel2dHUDAz— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) December 6, 2018
Edgar Boogie, Brett Eldredge's dog
Jason & Brittany Aldean
And we can't forget his holiday merch...
We've got new items in the Jason Aldean online store! #ShopNow: https://t.co/w45CAkUp1l pic.twitter.com/kbNJl812OC— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) December 6, 2018
Lauren Alaina
The Grinch stole Christmas, and I stole Cindy Lou’s hair. ----♀️--❤️-- @hairmedal_amber is a hair wizard. pic.twitter.com/QdKMMpAxS6— Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) December 17, 2018
Thomas Rhett
First of many Christmas parties with the fam-- Also, the party was at an airplane hangar-- for all the people wondering why we are standing in front of a Jet