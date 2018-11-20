These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
(99.5 WYCD) -- With Black Friday and Thanksgiving foot traffic slowly decreasing and online sales booming, many stores find it unnecessary to open their doors on Turkey Day.
The folks at BestBlackFriday.com say they have confirmed that more than 100 national and well-known regional stores will close on the Nov. 22 holiday.
Although the website expects more stores to announce closures, here is their list as of Nov. 20:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- El Dorado Furniture
- Fleet Farm
- Gander Outdoors
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Navy Exchange
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Northern Tool
- Office Depot & OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- The Paper Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trader Joe’s
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine