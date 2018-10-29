Thomas Rhett and Brett Young Got In The Halloween Spirit On Stage
(99.5 WYCD) -- Thomas Rhett and Brett Young got into the Halloween spirit by wearing costumes on stage at their show in Sacramento over the weekend.
Rhett and his band performed in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costumes.
Sacramento!!!! Epic Halloween party! Thanks for being awesome
Young, who was the opener, and his band went with Minions costumes.
• M I N I O N S • Last night we ended our tour with @thomasrhettakins. Over 40 dates together this year and I can honestly say it wasn’t enough. .. TR’s entire camp has taken us under its collective wing- their willingness to help out in any way, from advice to setup and tear down, from guitar techs and audio techs all the way to TR himself- they were extremely generous with us. .. Special thanks to the band tho. @drummerer, @travisvancemusic, @speedyreedy81, @iamfrankhouston, and @starquasi. You guys made it easy to get better this year; every night was a master class. ---- .. Also cheers to @brettyoungmusic for my favorite Halloween costumes to date. Can’t wait to see the onesies you find next year pal. __ __ #brettyoung #thomasrhett #heretonight #lifechanges #country #countrymusic #losangeles #nashville #hitrecord #mercy #incaseyoudidntknow