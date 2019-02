(99.5 WYCD) -- Add Thomas Rhett and his tour to a busy summer concert season at DTE Energy Music Theatre!

Rhett will be bringing his Very Hot Summer Tour to on Thursday, June 20.

Set to hit the stage before Rhett will be Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Akins (Thomas Rhett's dad).

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.