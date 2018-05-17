Thomas Rhett Has His Sights Set On Acting

(WYCD) Thomas Rhett has his hands full right now with summer tours, but after it wraps up, he may explore a new side of his creativity and step into an acting role.

He said of his acting ambitions during a recent interview with The Sun, "I've made a couple of cameos on TV shows, but one of these days I think it would be cool to give it a shot in something super small for sure, just to see what that life is like... I think it would be a blast to co-act in a TV show I'm a fan of or even do a talent show like Luke [Bryan, American Idol] or Blake [Shelton, The Voice] are doing, but we'll see what the future holds."

“Acting would be great. I think that would be a really cool thing to dive into. I know it’s one of the hardest jobs on the planet but it would be a lot of fun to give it a shot.”

Thomas is out on his Life Changes tour through the fall.