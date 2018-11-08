Thomas Rhett Named People Magazine’s Sexiest Country Star

(99.5 WYCD) -- Move over, Blake Shelton! Thomas Rhett may not be taking over the slot as People's Sexiest Man Alive (that honor goes to actor Idris Elba), but he has secured the 2018 post as the publication's Sexiest Country Star. And, that seems to be plenty enough of an honor for him, as well as his many fans who undoubtedly agree with the designation.

"Definitely feel like I just won a high school superlative," joked the married father of two, who posed for People in a pensive but conservative shot, garbed in a cardigan sweater and tank top. "Our family group text was hilarious but brutal today."