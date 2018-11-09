Thomas Rhett Posts Heartfelt Message To His Wife Lauren On Her Birthday
(99.5 WYCD) -- There's no doubt that Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are #RelationshipGoals and #FamilyGoals. On Thursday (Nov. 8), Thomas Rhett shared some adorable photos of his wife Lauren, along with a sweet birthday message to Instagram.
Can’t believe this first picture was taken in 2010!!! Happy birthday @laur_akins you really are the kindest, funniest, most beautiful person inside and out on the planet-- honestly I hope today is filled with a little bit of nothing so you can relax for two seconds!!-- I love you babe!
Also check out the video of their love story below.