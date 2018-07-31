Thomas Rhett’s Latest Family Picture is the Cutest Thing We’ve Seen All Year

(WYCD) - Just when we thought they couldn’t get any cuter, Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, and their sweet kiddos proved us wrong.

Rhett shared on Instagram a family picture of himself (shirtless) with his wife, Lauren, and their two daughters, Ada James and Willa Gray enjoying time on a boat. “The perfect Chicago day,” he captioned the picture.

The perfect Chicago day---- A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

Rhett and his family were in the Windy City because he's an opener on Kenny Chesney's Trip Around The Sun Tour, which will be coming to Ford Field on Saturday, Aug. 4.

Where should Rhett take a family photo in Detroit when he comes Saturday?