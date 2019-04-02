Thomas Rhett Shares Tracklist from 'Center Point Road'
The "Look What God Gave Her" singer had a hand in writing all 16 songs.
By: Pepper (via KFRG)
Thomas Rhett dropped the tracklist for his forthcoming album Center Point Road, which comes out on May 31st. The "Look What God Gave Her" singer had a hand in writing all sixteen songs, which include features by Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi and Little Big Town. Thomas's dad, singer-songwriter Rhett Akins, participated in writing three of the songs.
"First dates, first football games, first heartbreak, first kisses, success and failures. I really feel like that road shaped who I am today, and it felt fitting because the record, for the most part, is pretty nostalgic," writes Thomas on social media.
Full track listing here:
1. “Up” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally
2. “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time (featuring Little Big Town)” | Thomas Rhett, Karen Fairchild, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, Jonathan Yip
3. “Blessed” | Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur
4. “Look What God Gave Her” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Julian Bunetta, JKash, Ammar Malik, John Henry Ryan
5. “Center Point Road (featuring Kelsea Ballerini)” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge, Cleve Wilson
6. “That Old Truck” | Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Kamron Kimbro, Ryan Tedder
7. “VHS” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Amy Wadge
8. “Notice” | Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
9. “Sand” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Michael Hardy
10. “Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)” | Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton, Ryan Tedder
11. “Things You Do For Love” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, Josh Osborne
12. “Remember You Young” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
13. “Don’t Stop Drivin’” | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, Josh Miller
14. “Barefoot” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller
15. “Dream You Never Had” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley
16. “Almost” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Amy Wadge
It’s where I played my first football game, where I had my first kiss, where I experienced heartbreak, success, and failure for the first time. It’s where I grew up. Center Point Road shaped me into who I am today, sharing all those moments with you on May 31st. Pre-order the record now and instantly get “That Old Truck” when it’s released tomorrow (link in bio)